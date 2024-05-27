Play Button
Government raise concerns over smoky bacon ban

Aoife Kearns
Concerns have been raised by the government, over an EU ban on the current smoke flavouring method used for food products.

The flavour is added to hundreds of items including ham, rashers and smoky bacon crisps.

According to the Irish Times, Simon Coveney wrote to the EU Commissioner for Food Safety when he was Enterprise Minister, warning 'up to 300 products could be affected'.

A move to discontinue the current method of flavouring was made by the Commission after the EU Safety Authority found toxicity concerns 'were either confirmed or can't be ruled out'.

Producers will have two years to phase out the current method for crisps, snacks, soup and sauces, and five years for ham, fish and cheese.

The paper reports Teagasc has indicated coming up with a replacement would be an 'uncertain' and 'complex process'.

