Sky apologises for Sunday Game blackout in the North

19 June 2018

By John Fogarty

For the second time in just over a week, Sky has apologised about a lack of GAA coverage on their platform.

Their latest statement came after Sky subscribers in the North were unable to watch The Sunday Game this past weekend.

Last Saturday week, Sky apologised for not televising the majority of the first half Kilkenny-Wexford Leinster SHC game as they felt obliged to continue showing the Meath-Tyrone All-Ireland SFC qualifier, which ran into extra-time.

On The Sunday Game issue, a Sky statement yesterday read: “We are sorry that our viewers in Northern Ireland were unable to watch the Sunday Game last night.

“This occurred due to an issue with the list of ‘blackouts’ we were provided with for that evening, which meant that The Sunday Game was incorrectly blacked out.

“We have since spoken to RTÉ and taken steps to ensure this will not happen again.”

Social media was awash with complaints from Sky subscribers not able to take in the programme featuring highlights of the Connacht final, the two Munster SHC matches and All-Ireland camogie coverage.

Share it:













Don't Miss