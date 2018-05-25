Apple launches portal that allows users to access personal data the company has stored

Apple has launched a privacy portal where users can download all of the information and data the company has that’s associated with their Apple ID.

The portal allows you to receive information including: your activity on the App Store, iTunes Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music; your activity at Apple’s online store and retail stores; any AppleCare support history and repairs you may have requested; and other data like iCloud bookmarks, calendar entries, reminders, photos, and other documents.

To access this information, just log in to your Apple account on the company’s privacy page.

The page is currently only available to accounts based in the European Union, and it has been rolled out ahead of the General Data Protection Regulation, which is due to go into effect on May 25th.

The GDPR sets new rules for how companies manage and share personal data. Apple says the privacy portal will roll out worldwide over the next few months.

