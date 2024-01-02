We asked AI to show us what a typical family and house in the South East looks like

In a world where AI is fast gaining precedence and being used to tackle everyday issues, we decided to test its knowledge of the South East.

We asked an AI tool to predict what a typical family and family home from the different counties South East would look like.

Photoshop Beta was used in collecting the results which is sure to raise some eyebrows.

The family from Tipperary has a young woman, a way older man and a young child while the Carlow family portrait is of a single father and a young boy.

Advertisement

The results look to be hit and miss across board.

Carlow

AI says the typical Carlow family portrait is of a man and a young boy. AI possibly envisions the man as a single father.

The house however looks stylist with lots of green with bricks.

The house has a stylish Dutch design with large windows.

Waterford

The family portrait has two kids and two parents who look Asian. The typical Waterford house sits on a river bank.

This could be because Waterford is surrounded by water and Tramore in Waterford is a beach town.

You might need a small boat to live in this house as there is no visible driving space.

Wexford

The single story Wexford house sits on a large acre of land with lush and cut grass.

Trees sit in the back garden of the bungalow. The family portrait is of a middle aged man and women, a pre teen and a young kid not more than 5 years of age.

Tipperary

The family from Tipperary has a young woman, a way older man and a young child.

The woman could a a daughter in her late teens but we cannot be too sure of that.

The house is surrounded by lots of flowers with no visible parking space.

Do you agree with AI's prediction?

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.