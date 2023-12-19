Tinder launches new €456/month subscription plan

In a world where virtual relationships are taking over the atmosphere, Tinder is launching a new service.

The Dating platform giants have launched a new subscription service for $500/€456 per month.

The new service is premium subscription service is known as as Tinder Select.

According to Indy100, the service is invite-only and was launched in the United States on Monday December 18.

Tinder had initially announced that the service back in September and now it has come online.

Dextero also reports that service allows users to send messages without matching with someone and shows the most desired profiles — as judged by Tinder.

