Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tech

Tinder launches new €456/month subscription plan

Tinder launches new €456/month subscription plan
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In a world where virtual relationships are taking over the atmosphere, Tinder is launching a new service.

The Dating platform giants have launched a new subscription service for $500/€456 per month.

The new service is premium subscription service is known as as Tinder Select.

According to Indy100, the service is invite-only and was launched in the United States on Monday December 18.

Advertisement

Tinder had initially announced that the service back in September and now it has come online.

Dextero also reports that service allows users to send messages without matching with someone and shows the most desired profiles — as judged by Tinder.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

2023 'worst year on record for hospital overcrowding'

 By Beat News
News 2

Waterford Gaeltacht sees highest increase of Irish speakers in Ireland - CSO

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Man arrested after submachine gun and cannabis seized

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Tech
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement