NASA is giving you the chance to send your name to the moon

Ayomide Akinshilo
NASA has opened up the chance for members of the general public to have their names sent to the moon.

The announcement was made on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of NASA.

The post reads: "Send your name to the Moon! Our VIPER rover will explore the lunar South Pole, studying shadowy craters and searching for frozen water—and you can sign up to add your name before it lifts off."

NASA also shared a link to allow the public to put their name forward.

The VIPER rover will also carry the names of potentially billions of people. A boarding pass will be issued to those who have submitted their names to NASA.

Names must be submitted to NASA by March 15th, 2024.

