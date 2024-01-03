Teen gamer becomes the first human to complete Nintendo's classic video game Tetris

A 13-year-old from Oklahoma has become the first human to beat Nintendo's classic video game Tetris.

Tetris is one of the best-selling games of all the time and it was previously thought that no human could finish or beat the game.

Willis Gibson known by the username Blue Scuti, took up the game almost a year ago and he has the highest ever score recorded in the game, IGN reports.

Tetris was released 35 years ago and Blue Scuti finished a version of the game released by Nintendo Entertainment System.

The teen cleared 1511 lines, and reaching level 157 and he becomes the first person to ever beat Tetris for the NES.

The game crashed as it reached the maximum limit possible with Scuti’s ‘blue screen of death’ confirming he had beaten the game.

He told Classic Tetris YouTube channel: “If you set your mind to something and you put work into it, it’s likely you will get it if you try hard enough.”

The teenager dedicated the run to his father who passed away late last year.

The game was first designed by Soviet software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 and was introduced to the US in 1988 via a number of ports, including the popular NES cartridge game.

