Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tech

Teen gamer becomes the first human to complete Nintendo's classic video game Tetris

Teen gamer becomes the first human to complete Nintendo's classic video game Tetris
Blue Scuti's game winning screen and stream. Photo Classic Tetris Youtube
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A 13-year-old from Oklahoma has become the first human to beat Nintendo's classic video game Tetris.

Tetris is one of the best-selling games of all the time and it was previously thought that no human could finish or beat the game.

Willis Gibson known by the username Blue Scuti, took up the game almost a year ago and he has the highest ever score recorded in the game, IGN reports.

Tetris was released 35 years ago and Blue Scuti finished a version of the game released by Nintendo Entertainment System.

Advertisement

The teen cleared 1511 lines, and reaching level 157 and he becomes the first person to ever beat Tetris for the NES.

The game crashed as it reached the maximum limit possible with Scuti’s ‘blue screen of death’ confirming he had beaten the game.

Advertisement

He told Classic Tetris YouTube channel: “If you set your mind to something and you put work into it, it’s likely you will get it if you try hard enough.”

The teenager dedicated the run to his father who passed away late last year.

The game was first designed by Soviet software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 and was introduced to the US  in 1988 via a number of ports, including the popular NES cartridge game.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford woman to represent Ireland in top tennis tournament

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 2

Luke Littler’s route to the World Championship final

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival returns to Waterford

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Tech
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement