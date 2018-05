One doing his Leaving Cert and the other his Junior Cert.

Also promoting their new single ‘Be Like You’ AND their new tour kicking off on the 23rd of June, coming to the National Opera House in Wexford on the 1st of July.

Sean and Conor Price took time out of their hectic schedule to make an appearance on last nights Takeover with David Hammond.

They sang, they laughed and they got everything wrong.

