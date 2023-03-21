TikTokers Shauna The Sheep & Ryan Mar on being full-time content creators!

Take a Dub to the South East with his girlfriend and will he understand how data works?

TikTokers, Shauna the Sheep (Shauna Davitt) from New Ross and Ryan Mar from Dublin, joined Beat's Megan O'Regan Byrne to chat about the life of being a full-time content creator.

"How come 3G doesn't work down the country?" Ryan asked, and Shauna share that one of the first times he visited her family, he of course "wasn't connected to the WIFI" and he came out with a statement that left everyone in stitches "guys, what's E?"

Since beginning TikTok in 2019, the South East native Shauna has gained over half a million followers on the popular social media app, while Ryan who started 3 years ago has amassed 1.2 million followers. They both have made a full-time job from creating content and have worked with brands such as Penneys and Air-Up.

Speaking to Megan, Ryan shared that for him creating one TikTok can take a "couple of hours". He said he would "be very strategic" when it comes to making a TikTok video, from "scripting, idea, getting it down to a minute because under a minute is the sweet spot and then filming it and editing it". Whereas, Shauna's content is more "off the cuff" which doesn't take as much time.

The couple first met in 2021, in the "first ever TikTok house in Ireland" and have been together since. "We didn't even follow each other on TikTok" before moving into the house, Ryan told Megan. "We just kind of clicked a bit, became friends first and then blossomed from there" Ryan shared, but he also admitted he was "too scared to make the first move" and Shauna bit the bullet and made the first move (we love to see it).

Shauna and Ryan are both participating in a charity football match and a Gaelic football charity game this year. The pair previously took part in the soccer event and Ryan says he "always ask to be on separate teams (to Shauna)" "If I'm against her I know I'll crunch tackle her".

The Peil Football Charity game will see a host of TikTokers and Instagram stars go head to raise vital funds for charity. The event takes place on the 29th of April, and will be streamed live with tickets available online.

Similarly, the Irish Creator Gaelic Championships which is taking place on the 3rd of June in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, will see 40+ influencers with a "combined following of 23million followers" play a game of Gaelic Football, in efforts to raise funds for Jigsaw Ireland and The Irish Road Victims Association.

Megan also chatted with Ryan and his experience of attending his first ever Ploughing Championships in 2022 (it wasn't what he had anticipated), while Shauna shared her love for Finding Nemo.

You can listen to the full chat between Shauna the Sheep, Ryan Mar and Megan here.