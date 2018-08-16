Apple is working on a dedicated custom health chip that would help it process biometric data from its suite of devices, according to job listings unearthed by CNBC.

The company currently designs custom chips for its iPhone and is rumoured to switch to custom processors for its Mac line of computers as early as 2020.

CNBC reports that these new job listings indicate Apple would like to go one step further with regard to health data and integrate a custom chip that would be solely responsible for processing metrics like heart rate and helping improve battery efficiency on devices like the Apple Watch.

