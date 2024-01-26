Gardaí investigating Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder seize items from Ian Bailey’s flat

Gardaí investigating the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier have seized items from the flat of chief suspect Ian Bailey.

The Irish Times report a team of 10 officers, made up of detectives based in Bantry, assisted by officers from the Serious Crime Review Team from Dublin, began searching Mr Bailey’s rented ground floor flat on Barrack Street in Bantry on Friday morning.

Mr Bailey died from a suspected heart attack last Sunday in Cork.

The remains of Mr Bailey were cremated on Tuesday in a private ceremony in Cork.

Advertisement

French film-maker Sophie Toscan du Planter, was murdered in 1996, with Mr Bailey the chief suspect in the case.

Gardaí seized a large quantity of personal items, including several notebooks with his writings, as well as his mobile phone, laptop, hard drives and memory sticks and other electronic storage devices.

Mr Bailey had been living in a flat in Glengarriff after he separated from his partner of 30 years, Jules Thomas, in March 2021.

Gardaí left many items they felt would be of no evidential value in their investigation, including Mr Bailey’s clothing, his large collection of CDs and his wooden carvings.

Advertisement

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.