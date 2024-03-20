Murder investigation launched following man’s death in Cork

Gardaí have begun a murder investigation following the death of a man in Co Cork.

Ian Baitson died following an incident in Cobh on Friday.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “A post-mortem examination has now been carried out, and preliminary results have been provided to investigating gardai.

“Although results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí have now commenced a murder investigation.

“A senior investigating officer is leading the investigation, and a designated garda family liaison officer is providing continuous support to the family of the deceased, ensuring they are kept informed of developments.”

Gardaí previously said that Mr Baitson, who was in his early 30s, was seriously injured during an assault in a car park in Newtown Road.

The spokesperson appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

