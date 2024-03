A man is in critical condition after an alleged stabbing in east Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the Newtown Road on Friday night just after 8pm.

A man in his 30s had been assaulted, and he was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he remains in critical condition.

The scene is currently sealed off as gardaí await forensic investigators.

Advertisement

By James Cox & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.