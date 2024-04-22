Play Button
Motorcyclist (60s) dies in single vehicle collision in Cork

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
A motorcyclist in his 60s has been killed after a crash in Cork on Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the R579 at Glen South in Banteer, with Gardaí called to the scene at 6:45pm.

The road between Banteer and Nad remains closed this morning while a technical examination is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage to make it available to them.

Reporting from Kenneth Fox

