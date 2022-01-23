Body discovered on Bunmahon Beach in Waterford

Gardai and emergency services were tasked to the scene this morning following the discovery of a body at Bunmahon Beach.

The Rescue 117 helicopter and Bunmahon Lifeboat were among the emergency services that attended the scene.

It's not yet known if the person is a man or a woman or what age they are and the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The helicopter has since returned to base from the beach and the beach has since re-opened.

Bunmahon Lifeboat have confirmed that the remains have been removed to Waterford Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow.

A statement from Gardaí reads:

"Gardaí and emergency services attended a scene at Bunmahon Beach, Co.Waterford this morning, Sunday, 23rd January 2022 after being alerted to the discovery of a body.



The body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No further information is available at this time."