Busy regional road to fully close on Friday for almost one year

A busy regional road will fully close on Friday for almost one year due to construction work.

A well known builder and contractor, in conjunction with Tipperary County Council, will be carrying out works on the stretch of road beginning this week.

The R494 will close at 12:00 pm on Friday August 4th from its junction with the R496 to Birdhill Roundabout.

The road will be fully closed 300m north of the Birdhill roundabout to 30m south of the Shannonside Business Park.

It is not scheduled to reopen until May 2024.

Traffic Diversions

Alternative routes for road-users in the area will be in place for the duration of the closure to facilitate local traffic.

Those travelling from Birdhill will be diverted via the R445.

Traffic will take a left onto the R496 at Ayrestown towards Ballina.

Traffic travelling from Ballina will be diverted via the R496. Traffic will the take a right onto the R445 towards Birdhill Village.

Diversions will be clearly signposted in the lead up to the closures.

Reason for Closure

The reason for the closure until 2024 is to facilitate the demolition and construction of a new Railway Bridge (ST03).

It is also to facilitate R494 Road Construction.

Contractor John Sisk & Son will work alongside Tipperary County Council throughout the lengthy development.

The road will be closed for the duration of the works and is scheduled to reopen at 6pm on Friday May 3rd 2024.

