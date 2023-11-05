Play Button
Chance of seeing the Northern Lights tonight

Rachael Dunphy
The Northern Lights may just be visible from the South East tonight!

The lights are currently visible in Scandinavia, but it's possible Ireland will get a glimpse of them too.

According to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, cloud cover will vary this evening, with the best chance to see the lights later, around 8 p.m.

The best chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights is to stay away from any artificial light, such as street lights.

And if you fancy getting evidence on camera, it's best to use long exposure on your phone or camera.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

