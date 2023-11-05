Chance of seeing the Northern Lights tonight

The Northern Lights may just be visible from the South East tonight!

The lights are currently visible in Scandinavia, but it's possible Ireland will get a glimpse of them too.

According to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, cloud cover will vary this evening, with the best chance to see the lights later, around 8 p.m.

Strong Aurora at present with a chance of seeing Northern Lights again tonight hit if it holds up but we have seen this before where it disappoints so keep fingers crossed. Best chance is away from any lights and use long exposure on camera. pic.twitter.com/S9So7Pb9vh — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 5, 2023

The best chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights is to stay away from any artificial light, such as street lights.

And if you fancy getting evidence on camera, it's best to use long exposure on your phone or camera.

