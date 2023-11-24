Clean up begins at Dublin City centre following riots (pictures/videos)

Dublin City has begun clean up activities following the riots on Thursday, November 23.

As reported by Beat, buses, trams and Garda vehicles were damaged and burned, and a number of shops were looted.

The riots started after unconfirmed reports started swirling that an Algerian man went on a stabbing spree injuring five people, including three young children.

There were clashes on O'Connell Street as some demonstrators let off flares and fireworks at Garda Public Order Unit, wearing full riot gear, while others flung chairs and stools grabbed from outside bars and restaurants.

Order was restored late last night as Gardaí took control of the city.

Clean up has now begun in Dublin City with citizens sharing pictures and videos on social media.

#DublinRiots The aftermath, Dublin O'Connell Street Friday morning.Burnt buses removed pic.twitter.com/oT4yYWItrd — peter gabriel (@TicaPeter) November 24, 2023

Dublin City Council workers removing what’s left of the Dublin Bus at O’Connell Street Bridge. pic.twitter.com/2ExqFOzRtt — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) November 24, 2023

