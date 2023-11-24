Play Button
Clean up begins at Dublin City centre following riots (pictures/videos)

Ayomide Akinshilo
Dublin City has begun clean up activities following the riots on Thursday, November 23.

As reported by Beat, buses, trams and Garda vehicles were damaged and burned, and a number of shops were looted.

The riots started after unconfirmed reports started swirling that an Algerian man went on a stabbing spree injuring five people, including three young children.

Trams was set on fire. A fireman cleans up after. Photo Dublin Fire Brigade on Twitter

There were clashes on O'Connell Street as some demonstrators let off flares and fireworks at Garda Public Order Unit, wearing full riot gear, while others flung chairs and stools grabbed from outside bars and restaurants.

A Dublin City bus was set on Fire and had to be taken off the City center. Photo Dublin Fire Brigade

Order was restored late last night as Gardaí took control of the city.

Clean up has now begun in Dublin City with citizens sharing pictures and videos on social media.

