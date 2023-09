Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Waterford City.

It happened in the Ballybricken area before 12 p.m. today.

It is believed that a hit-and-run occurred, where a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Parts of the Ballybricken area and The Glen remain closed with diversions in place.

