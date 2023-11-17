Play Button
Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Kilkenny man

Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating a missing Kilkenny man.

Josh Ivors, who is 21, was last seen on Wednesday, November 15th near his home in Urlingford.

He's described as being 5 foot 9 in height with a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red fleece, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and white runners.

Anyone with any information about Josh's whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

