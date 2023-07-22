Play Button
Infant boy in critical condition after incident in Waterford

Shaun Connolly
An infant boy is in critical condition this morning following an incident at a private residence in Waterford on Friday, July 21.

The boy was airlifted to hospital following the incident at a Dungarvan residence, according to Gardaí.

A statement from a Garda spokesman reads: “An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.”

The air ambulance completed an emergency landing on the Youghal Bridge yesterday (Friday) to facilitate the airlift of the young boy to Cork University Hospital.

Gardai are investigating all circumstances of the incident and will be providing no further information at this time.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

