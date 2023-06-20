Ireland placed under Status Orange warning with heavy showers & thunderstorms set to strike

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Thunderstorm and Rain warning for the entire country, valid from 1:12 pm to 6:00 pm this evening (Tuesday, June 20).

A series of Thunderstorms & very heavy showers are set to produce significant rainfall accumulations over short periods across the island.

Advertisement

Status Orange - #Thunderstorm & Rain warning for Ireland ⚠️ ⛈️ Thunderstorms & very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods. 🌧️ Valid: 13:12 20/06/2023 to 18:00 20/06/2023 View all warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/QJ3PhOuLqc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2023

Advertisement

We are advised of the possibility of flash flooding and power outages, with reduced visibility when driving and difficult travelling conditions.

The warm weather is expected to remain across the Country, with high levels of humidity and temperatures reaching 22 degrees.

Advertisement

Another video of the funnel cloud near Dublin Airport in last hour. This was recorded by Matt Fitzsimons who reported seeing a few funnel clouds forming and this was the largest of them. pic.twitter.com/XpSssO4dEv — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 20, 2023

Wednesday's Weather

Tomorrow is expected to return to showery downpours, with many heavy or possibly thundery later in the afternoon and evening.

The National forecaster said drier conditions with better sunshine could gradually build from the west through the day, with showers mostly confined to southern and eastern counties.

Thursday is expected to be the driest day of the week, with Met Éireann advising of "well-scattered showers, not as heavy or as widespread as previous days with plenty of dry intervals in between".

Meanwhile, a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Ireland by the UK Met Office.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in quite a few areas.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.