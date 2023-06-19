Another day, another weather warning for Tipperary

Tipperary has been hit once again with another weather warning. This will be the 5th warning in a week for the county.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning that will come into effect at 12 pm on Monday and will be valid until 10 pm on Monday night.

Other counties impacted by this warning include Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, and Roscommon.

Met Éireann says heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely as well as spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions.

It comes as Tipperary has seen an extensive amount of downpours over the last week with the most recent weather warning being only yesterday (Sunday). A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for Munster and Connacht and Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath but ended at 10 pm last night.

Tipperary also got warnings last Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday.

However, the premier county wasn't the only county to be hit with bad weather over the past week as warnings have been in place for most of the country.

Kerry got badly hit over the weekend as flash flooding caused a Dunnes Stores supermarket to close reportedly due to its roof partially collapsing and on Saturday a house caught fire in Clare after it was struck by lightning.

According to Carlow Weather, it's not all bad news as much warmer weather looks to be coming for the weekend.