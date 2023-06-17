Play Button
Thunderstorm warning in place as Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow are pummeled with lightning

lightning strike
Shaun Connolly
As we were all getting used to temperatures in the mid-20s, with long bright evenings for family walks and chilling in the garden, we are reminded about how temperamental our weather can be.

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for 20 Counties, including Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow.

The warnings are in place from noon until 11.00 pm tonight, with localised flooding and tricky driving conditions expected.

Significant rain hit the South East overnight - with several lighting storms detected in Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow.

This Nenagh resident in County Tipperary shared her experience on social media, with lightning apparently striking her house shortly afterwards.

Speaking to Beat News, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather advises we can expect more rain over the coming days.

"Heavy rain overnight and early this morning, with a large number of lightning strikes detected, especially around Kilkenny," he said.

"Rainfall amounts varied wildly, but up to 30mm recorded.

"Sunny spells will develop but also scattered showers."

While temperatures are expected to remain as high as 22 degrees, Met Éireeann advises residents of the affected Counties to be mindful of isolated spot flooding throughout the day.

Motorists are advised to travel cautiously and be aware of fallen debris on roads.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

 

