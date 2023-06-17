Thunderstorm warning in place as Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow are pummeled with lightning

As we were all getting used to temperatures in the mid-20s, with long bright evenings for family walks and chilling in the garden, we are reminded about how temperamental our weather can be.

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for 20 Counties, including Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow.

#Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary & Connacht ⚠️ Localised flooding

🚗Tricky road conditions More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS Valid: 12:00-23:00 Today pic.twitter.com/kTnQ3CPvYP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 17, 2023

The warnings are in place from noon until 11.00 pm tonight, with localised flooding and tricky driving conditions expected.

Significant rain hit the South East overnight - with several lighting storms detected in Kilkenny, Tipperary and Carlow.

This Nenagh resident in County Tipperary shared her experience on social media, with lightning apparently striking her house shortly afterwards.

Nenagh about 30 minutes ago. Lighting hit the house soon after this and now all the sockets are gone 🥲 pic.twitter.com/PIQyjgOXjy — Susan ✨ (@SuzKeane1) June 17, 2023

Speaking to Beat News, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather advises we can expect more rain over the coming days.

"Heavy rain overnight and early this morning, with a large number of lightning strikes detected, especially around Kilkenny," he said.

"Rainfall amounts varied wildly, but up to 30mm recorded.

"Sunny spells will develop but also scattered showers."

Flowers bent over drunk from the rain. More heavy rain in the Southeast at present and slowly moving North. Lightning around Kilkenny and also off the Southeast coast. pic.twitter.com/CAU5ikFTYn — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 17, 2023

While temperatures are expected to remain as high as 22 degrees, Met Éireeann advises residents of the affected Counties to be mindful of isolated spot flooding throughout the day.

Motorists are advised to travel cautiously and be aware of fallen debris on roads.

Today will have a mixture of scattered showers & some drier intervals 🌥️🌦️ Some showers may band together to give prolonged rainfall ☔️ Some will also turn heavy & thundery, with a risk of hail & spot flooding 🌦️⛈️ Highs: 18-22°C 🌡️📈 More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/6WKbHgvkK3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 17, 2023

