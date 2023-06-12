Thunderstorm and rain warning issued for all South East counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for all five South East counties.

The warning, which affects counties Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary will remain active from now until 22:00 today (June 12).

Met Éireann says localised, slow-moving showers will bring heavy downpours, possible thunder, and a chance of hail.

Met Éireann have issued thunderstorm and rain warning now for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford. pic.twitter.com/uv1H9nW6ST — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 12, 2023

Other counties included in the warning are Wicklow, Dublin, Laois and Offaly to name just a few.

The weather warning follows a weekend of high temperatures and heavy rainfall in parts.

Ireland's national forecaster said the rest of this week will be very hot with sunny spells along with heavy showers or thunderstorms in some parts.

Temperatures will reach 27 degrees in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday and conditions will remain humid and warm at night.

Warm & humid this afternoon, scattered showers in the east spreading westwards.🌦️ Showers will be heavy & slow-moving, chance of thunderstorms & spot flooding. Warning in place➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS Highs 20 to 25C pic.twitter.com/feyvoRHLMA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2023

The UK Met Office has also issued a separate warning for thunderstorms in Derry, Fermanagh and Tyrone lasting until 9 pm on Monday.

HSE urge parents to protect children against sunburn

All of this warm weather we've been having has prompted the HSE to urge parents to be SunSmart when it comes to protecting children and babies against the harmful effects of the sun.

SunSmart an initiative by the HSE aims to remind parents of the dangers of exposure to UV rays, particularly for children. Children and babies will be at high risk of being burned by the sun over the weekend unless parents protect them.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

HSE Clinical lead on Dermatology Professor Anne Marie Tobin said the highest possible sun factor should be applied to children's exposed skin.

Ms Tolan also offered advice as to how to best dress to protect yourself in the sunny weather.

"Children really, really need a factor 50 on the exposed sides like the face and the back of the hands, and then clothing. Either you can buy those UV-protected suits, and then you are only trying to put sunblock on the hands and the hands, toes, forearms and lower legs.

"Running after children to put on sunblock is not their favourite activity,

"A t-shirt that doesn't allow the light through. So if you hold it up to the sun, and you can see the light through it, it's too light. So something like cotton will protect you, but linin won't.

