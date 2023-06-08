'Much warmer' air expected to move up across Ireland next week

Ireland's South East is set to feel more like Spain next week as a blast of hot air moves up across the country from the Mediterranean.

While this weekend is set to see something of a blip with slightly cooler temperatures coupled with thundery outbreaks, the weather is set to settle down once again as we move into Monday.

In great news for beach lovers across, charts show that the South East is likely to bask in Ireland's hottest temperatures.

Weather models continue to show unsettled outlook from Saturday with risk of heavy showers but amounts generally don’t look too high. The ECMWF model also showing a chance of much warmer air moving up next week which could bring temperatures into high twenties but uncertain yet. pic.twitter.com/GVJ0xKtOs6 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 7, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly said that "the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model [is] showing a chance of much warmer air moving up next week which could bring temperatures into the high twenties."

This view is also taken by another online weather expert, Met Ryan who said "[there's] a very good ECM mean going through next week after a thundery blip [this weekend]... Largely dry and warm/very warm otherwise."

Very good ECM mean going through next week after a thundery blip. Cooler on the East coasts but largely dry and warm/very warm otherwise 👍🏻#UKweather pic.twitter.com/blY9BVCrbl — MetRyan (@MetRyan96) June 7, 2023

HSE urge parents to protect children against sunburn

All of this warm weather we've been having has prompted the HSE to urge parents to be SunSmart when it comes to protecting children and babies against the harmful effects of the sun.

SunSmart an initiative by the HSE aims to remind parents of the dangers of exposure to UV rays, particularly for children. Children and babies will be at high risk of being burned by the sun over the weekend unless parents protect them.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

HSE Clinical lead on Dermatology Professor Anne Marie Tobin said the highest possible sun factor should be applied to children's exposed skin.

Ms Tolan also offered advice as to how to best dress to protect yourself in the sunny weather.

"Children really, really need a factor 50 on the exposed sides like the face and the back of the hands, and then clothing. Either you can buy those UV-protected suits, and then you are only trying to put sunblock on the hands and the hands, toes, forearms and lower legs.

"Running after children to put on sunblock is not their favourite activity,

"A t-shirt that doesn't allow the light through. So if you hold it up to the sun, and you can see the light through it, it's too light. So something like cotton will protect you, but linin won't.

