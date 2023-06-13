Tipperary among 14 counties under thunderstorm warning until 9pm tonight

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for 14 counties, including Tipperary.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy downpours, thunderstorms and the chance of hail.

It's in place until nine o'clock tonight.

It follows the same warning yesterday, that covered the entire South East, East, Sligo, Donegal, and a lot of the midlands.

⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm and Rain warning for Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath⚠️⛈️ Possible impacts: • Localised spot flooding

• Difficult travel conditions Full details of warning ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/qIeCjX4uA9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2023

The weather warning follows a weekend of high temperatures and heavy rainfall in parts.

Ireland's national forecaster said the rest of this week will be very hot with sunny spells along with heavy showers or thunderstorms in some parts.

Temperatures will reach 27 degrees in some areas today and tomorrow and conditions will remain humid and warm at night.

The UK Met Office has also issued a separate warning for thunderstorms in Derry, Fermanagh and Tyrone lasting until 9 pm on Monday.

Parents urged to protect children against sunburn

All of this warm weather we've been having has prompted the HSE to urge parents to be SunSmart when it comes to protecting children and babies against the harmful effects of the sun.

SunSmart an initiative by the HSE aims to remind parents of the dangers of exposure to UV rays, particularly for children. Children and babies will be at high risk of being burned by the sun over the weekend unless parents protect them.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

HSE Clinical lead on Dermatology Professor Anne Marie Tobin said the highest possible sun factor should be applied to children's exposed skin.

Ms Tolan also offered advice as to how to best dress to protect yourself in the sunny weather.

"Children really, really need a factor 50 on the exposed sides like the face and the back of the hands, and then clothing. Either you can buy those UV-protected suits, and then you are only trying to put sunblock on the hands and the hands, toes, forearms and lower legs," she said.

