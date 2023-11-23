Updated -Three School children reportedly stabbed on Parnell Square

One man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing of 3 children near a school in Dublin city centre at Parnell square.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident and the scene at Parnell Square East was sealed off.

Garda confirmed that five causalities were taken to the hospital; one adult male, one adult female and three children.

A man has reportedly been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

Garda statement in full as reported by the Irish Mirror: "An Garda Síochána are investigating all the circumstances of a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East, shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon Thursday, 23rd November 2023.

"Five (5) casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin Region. The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three (3) young children.

"One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. An Garda Síochána is in contact with parents of all three injured children.

"The adult female is being treated for serious injuries and the adult male for less serious injuries.

Gardaí have closed off an area of Dublin’s north inner city after a major security incident left several people, including at least one child, with serious injuries. A person of interest has been identified and a large knife has been seized at the scene on Parnell Square East.… pic.twitter.com/LDCdlylDan — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) November 23, 2023

"The scene remains sealed off at this time.

"An Garda Síochána is following a definite line of inquiry.

"An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other person at this time.

"There is no further information."

We will continue to monitor the situation on Parnell Street.

