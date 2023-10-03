Kilkenny named home of Ireland's best pumpkin patch

Kilkenny has been named the home of Ireland's best pumpkin patch!

Nore Valley Park in Bennetsbridge has been crowned Ireland's best pumpkin patch.

The Kilkenny park scored full marks according to; price of family admission, Google ratings and followings, and social media followings in research undertaken by Hello Fresh Ireland.

Luggwoods in Dublin was named second on the list, with Ballycross Apple Farm in County Wexford rounding out the top three.

The pumpkin patch at Nore Valley opens on October 14th, with visitors welcome to Ballycross Apple Farm's pumpkin patch from this Saturday the 7th October.

The top 10 features pumpkin patches from Louth, Meath, Cork, Kildare and Offaly.

