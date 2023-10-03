Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Editor's Pick

Kilkenny named home of Ireland's best pumpkin patch

Kilkenny named home of Ireland's best pumpkin patch
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kilkenny has been named the home of Ireland's best pumpkin patch!

Nore Valley Park in Bennetsbridge has been crowned Ireland's best pumpkin patch.

The Kilkenny park scored full marks according to; price of family admission, Google ratings and followings, and social media followings in research undertaken by Hello Fresh Ireland.

Luggwoods in Dublin was named second on the list, with Ballycross Apple Farm in County Wexford rounding out the top three.

Advertisement

 

The pumpkin patch at Nore Valley opens on October 14th, with visitors welcome to Ballycross Apple Farm's pumpkin patch from this Saturday the 7th October.

The top 10 features pumpkin patches from Louth, Meath, Cork, Kildare and Offaly.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Everything you need to know about 'Monk mode'

 By Ava Somers
News 2

Phil Lynott statue damaged by plectrums

 By Ava Somers
Entertainment 3

So fetch! Mean Girls musical is coming to London

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement