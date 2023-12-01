Man in serious conditions after Wexford crash

A major Wexford road is closed this afternoon after a crash this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic incident on the New Line Road (R733) near Wexford town today, Friday 1st of December 2023 at approximately 10 am.

A man was brought to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

More to follow...

