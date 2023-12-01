Play Button
Man in serious conditions after Wexford crash

Man in serious conditions after Wexford crash
Garda crime scene, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
A major Wexford road is closed this afternoon after a crash this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic incident on the New Line Road (R733) near Wexford town today, Friday 1st of December 2023 at approximately 10 am.

A man was brought to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

More to follow...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

