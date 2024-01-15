Met Éireann issues weather warning for South East with sub-zero temperatures expected in some areas

Met Eireann has announced that this week will be mostly cold with widespread frost and ice leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

The country woke up today, Monday January 15 to lots of frost and ice with the same set to occur all through the week.

The weather service has also added that some parts of the region could see 'lowest temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west winds.'

Tomorrow Tuesday, 16th January is also going to be frosty in the morning. Some areas will see outbreaks of rain in the morning, and some further falls of sleet or snow.

Advertisement

The Met Eireann national outlook reads:

Tuesday night: Patchy cloud along with some light rain and drizzle will affect the southern half of the country overnight. Long clear spells developing further north with isolated showers of rain, with sleet and snow possible near northern and northwestern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees with a sharp to severe frost and icy stretches forming. A light northerly or variable breeze will also allow patches of fog or freezing fog to develop.

Wednesday: A bitterly cold day with frost, ice, fog and freezing fog at first leading to hazardous travelling conditions, slow to clear through the morning. Otherwise, a largely dry day with good spells of winter sunshine though scattered showers of sleet and snow will affect the north and northwest. Highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees generally, not rising above freezing in some areas, in light northwest breezes.

Wednesday night: Another very cold night with widespread frost and icy stretches forming. Dry and clear for most but scattered showers of sleet and snow will mainly affect the north and northwest. Lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 degrees in mostly light northwest breezes.

Advertisement

Thursday: A frosty or icy start, followed by another very cold day with scattered wintry showers in the north and northwest. Generally dry and sunny elsewhere with just the odd stray shower possible. Highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light to moderate northwest to west breezes. Overnight temperatures generally falling between -5 and -2 degrees overnight.

Friday: Another very cold and bright start to the day with widespread frost and some icy stretches. Scattered showers will mainly affect Atlantic counties. Cloud will thicken from the west later in the day. Highest afternoon temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees. Light westerly breezes will back southerly, strengthening through the afternoon and evening.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.