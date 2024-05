The Nokia 3210 is making a comeback.

Nokia is relaunching the model with a 2024 upgrade, including 4G and Bluetooth.

The phone will not feature apps, where they say users can 'take a break from scrolling and reconnect with what matters.'

It will feature an MP3 Player and long battery-life, to 'go the distance'.

Advertisement

The new and improved Nokia 3210 will also bring back the iconic snake game.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.