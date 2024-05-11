Play Button
Northern Lights to be visible in Ireland again tonight following magical display

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow in the sky over Rushmere St. Andrew in Suffolk. Picture date: Saturday May 11, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Aurora. Photo credit should read: Joe Pickover/PA Wire
Ireland enjoyed a rare sighting of the Northern Lights last night, but if you managed to miss don't worry.

Met Éireann has told RTÉ the Aurora Borealis should be visible again across the country this evening.

Last night social Media glowed pink and purple, as star-gazers posted stunning displays from all over the country.

It followed the biggest solar storm in 20 years.

Met Éireann posted images of the lights in Dublin and at Shannon Airport in Co Clare.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.

Forecasters say there could be a chance to see the lights again tonight.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

