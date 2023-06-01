RTÉ and Met Éireann meteorologist Evelyn Cusack has announced her retirement at the age of 58.

The familiar face has been forecasting on RTÉ for 30 years during which time she has worked on some of Ireland's most dramatic weather events.

Speaking to RTÉ, the Laois native said that forecasting has "changed utterly and for the better" during her tenure.

After 28 years at Met Éireann, Cusack was promoted to Head of Forecasting in 2017, a year which saw a prolonged summer drought and a series of autumn tropical storms – including the destructive Storm Ophelia.

Looking to the future, Cusack noted that she is eagerly anticipating AI's "weather revolution".

"Met Éireann is putting in a professorship in a university which will be announced shortly, and AI development is to be part of that", she said.

Today (Thursday, June 1) will be her last day in the role.

