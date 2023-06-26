Teenager found guilty of murdering her newborn son

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering her newborn son after a six-week trial.

Paris Mayo was found guilty on Friday by jurors at Worcester Crown Court and will serve a minimum of 12 years in jail.

Mayo from Herefordshire in England murdered her newborn son after giving birth alone at her parents' home on March 23, 2019.

She was 15 years of age when she gave birth to her child on her own while her parents were unaware upstairs, the court heard.

A court also heard that the teenager placed her foot on the baby's head which left him with a fractured skull before stuffing cotton wool balls down his throat.

Mayo then placed her son's body in a bin bag and left him at the front door before going to bed.

It's believed that she sent her brother a text message asking him to put the bin bag in the bin as it was full of sick.

However, the teenager's mother found her grandson the next morning and called the police.

The now 19-year-old sobbed as the sentence was passed and she was led out of the dock.

As reported in Metro, Mr Justice Garnham, told Mayo: "As difficult as your circumstances may have been, killing your baby son was a truly dreadful thing to do.

"A human being is probably never more vulnerable that at the time of their birth"

In a statement after the sentencing, the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Stanley’s short life was filled with pain and suffering when he should have been nurtured and loved."

A spokesperson said: "The prosecution built a case based on medical evidence which proved that Paris Mayo’s actions were deliberate, she chose to hide her pregnancy, give birth alone and kill her baby, then hide his body despite accepting that she had a family who would have supported her.

"Although Paris Mayo has been sentenced today, nothing can bring back poor Stanley who tragically lost his life before it even got a chance to begin."

