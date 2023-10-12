Tributes flow as Ireland calls its first deaf Barrister to bar

Ireland's first deaf barrister has been called to bar by the Chief Justice of Ireland, Donal O'Donnell.

Sofiya Kalinova, a deaf lawyer made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 12.

The Barrister is the first deaf person in Ireland to be called to bar and also the first to use Irish Sign Language throughout her practice.

She tweeted: I'm so proud to share that I had the honour to be Called to the Irish Bar by the Chief Justice of Ireland, Donal O'Donnell, at the Supreme Court & be the first Deaf person in Ireland to achieve this milestone and the first to use #IrishSignLanguage throughout my practice.

Comments under the post congratulated Sofiya for the incredible achievement.

University College Dublin commented: "Comhghairdeas" along with you colourful hear emojis.

Current Six Nations Rugby Chairman Ronan Dunne said: "Massive congratulations to you and thank you for your leadership!''

