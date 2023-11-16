Two children in hospital following Waterford e-scooter incident

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision which occurred on the Old Tramore Road at Greenfields in Waterford earlier this afternoon, Thursday, 16th November 2023.

The collision, which involved an e-scooter and a jeep, occurred at approximately 3 pm.

Two children (male) have since been taken to Waterford University Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

One of the children is being treated for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and an examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the Greenfields area between 2.30 pm and 3.15 pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

