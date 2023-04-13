Waterford rally car driver killed in tragic testing accident

Rally driver Craig Breen has been killed in a testing accident in Croatia, Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed.

The Waterford man was preparing for Croatia Rally when the incident occurred during a pre-event test.

The motorsport giant released a statement confirming the accident earlier this morning.

Advertisement

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport pic.twitter.com/GLNXbphVQW — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) April 13, 2023

It reads: "April 13, 2023 - Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally.

"Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

Advertisement

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans.

"Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time."

The 33-year-old rejoined Hyundai for the new WRC season, moving from the M-Sport Ford World Rally team.

Breen enjoyed a second-place finish behind Ott Tänak at Rally Sweden in February - his first WRC start of the season.

Advertisement

More on this tragic story as we receive further information.