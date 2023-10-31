Yellow rain warning for four South East counties

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for six counties from tomorrow.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow and Cork will fall under the warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow Cork Waterford



Further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions & high river levels may lead to flooding



Valid: 19:00 Wednesday 01/11/2023 to 07:00 Thursday 02/11/2023 pic.twitter.com/T4QPjioFlM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Met Éireann is warning heavy rain, combined with already saturated ground conditions may lead to flooding.

The warning comes as houses across County Wexford were affected by widespread flooding over the weekend.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.