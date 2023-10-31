Play Button
Yellow rain warning for four South East counties

A woman walks along Clontarf promenade in Dublin as Irelands meteorological agency has issued fresh weather warnings for intense rain, days after parts of the country were severely flooded during Storm Babet. Picture date: Friday October 20, 2023.
Rachael Dunphy
A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for six counties from tomorrow.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow and Cork will fall under the warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Met Éireann is warning heavy rain, combined with already saturated ground conditions may lead to flooding.

The warning comes as houses across County Wexford were affected by widespread flooding over the weekend.

