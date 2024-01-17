Play Button
Ariana Grande announces release date for next album

Ariana Grande
Rachael Dunphy
Ariana Grande has announced the release date for her next album.

The album, titled 'Eternal Sunshine' comes out on March 8th.

Last week, the singer released her first single from the new album, 'yes, and?', which is currently top of the Spotify global charts.

Eternal Sunshine is Grande's seventh album, following the success of her platinum album Positions in 2020.

Later this year, the singer returns to the big screen in Wicked Part 1 opposite Cynthia Erivo.

