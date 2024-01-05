Five songs turning 10 in 2024!

We don't want to make you feel old, but we had to write this so now you have to too!

With the New Year, another year full of pop hits is turning 10, and we are taking a look back at some of the biggest songs released ten years ago!

2014 was the year of the Solange and Jay Z elevator drama, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's wedding, the popular series How I Met Your Mother ended, and out of nowhere, the rise of 'The Ice Bucket Challenge'.

Besides all the other pop culture moments, pop stars and boy and girl bands alike were pumping out dance floor fillers, with stars like Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Ariana Grande, Sia, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran dominating the music scene.

Beat Throwbacks Presenter Cillian Doyle has picked five songs from 2014 that will re-jog your memory of what life was like 10 years ago!

Happy – Pharrell

The song of the year for 2014 and maybe 2015. Happy was everywhere.

Pharrell's masterpiece was the only single from the movie Despicable Me 2 and you could say it led to the success of the movie.

It was also the most successful song of 2014 with almost 14 million units sold. It was also the number-one song in Ireland.

Fancy – Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

'I'm so fancy, you already know

I'm in the fast lane, from LA to Tokyo'

Who can ever forget those lyrics from Iggy's incredible single?

The song was so popular that it was believed at the time that she would overtake Nicki Minaj as the top female rap artist in the world.

It won the Top Rap Song category at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards and was also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 57th Grammy Awards.

Rather Be – Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne

Clean Bandit burst onto the scene, while the English electronic music group formed in 2008, Rather Be cemented their place as a dance staple of the 2010s.

This song won the Best Dance Recording at the 57th Grammy Awards, no doubt helped by the flawless vocals by the red-haired Jess Glynne.

In the UK, the song debuted at number one on the Singles Chart and was the third fastest-selling single of 2014 in the region.

Since this track, Clean Bandit has had four number 1 hits and ten top 10 hits on the UK Singles Chart.

A well-crafted music video supports the catchy tune.

Bang Bang – Jessie J ft. Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande

One of the best songs of the decade, Bang Bang is a club banger (pun very much intended).

The three powerhouse musicians wrote the song and received acclaim from critics.

In Ireland, it peaked at number three. Nicki Minaj's verse on the song compliments Grande and Jessie J's vocals.

Steal My Girl – One Direction

Take us back to our 1D days! How has it been 10 years since this iconic hook from the lads?!

Steal My Girl sounds like something from the 1980s, but fresh for 2K14.

It is the lead single from their fourth studio album Four, which also included hits such as Night Changes and Fool's Gold

