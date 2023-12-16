Aslan announce plans to continue playing in 2024 with new singer

Aslan has revealed that they will be back playing music in 2024.

They are set to head back out on the music scene with a new singer.

Alan, Joe and Billy have made it clear that nobody can replace their legendary frontman Christy Dignam but they are looking forward to bringing all their hits back to their amazing fans in the New Year.

A tribute gig dedicated to Christy Dignam, who passed away on June 13th, 2023 was announced on Friday.

In a post the band stated:

"We have been asked by some media and loyal Aslan fans if the remaining members of the band will be playing at a tribute gig for Christy that was announced this morning.

We wanted to just let everyone know that the lads are not involved with the event.

Christy's family have organised it and we wish them well with the event held in his memory.

Alan, Joe and Billy, have spent the last number of months grieving the loss of their dear friend and band mate."

2024

The band then unveiled their plans to continue gigging next year.

They said that it had taken a lot of thought and consideration to come back but that they hoped they could do Christy proud.

The band also thanked their loyal fans and are grateful for the chance to get back on tour.

"It will be very emotional but having the most devoted fans imaginable will make the next stage of their journey that bit easier to embark on.

We are so lucky to have such incredible fans, we just know they will support us in any way they can".

"We hope to not only do Christy proud but Aslan fans too."

Christy Dignam: A Celebration will be held in Vicar Street on Friday 3 May 2024 and will feature a variety of top Irish artists performing songs that he sang throughout his career, up to his final album.

