Britney Spears recalls'passionate' sex life with Colin Farrell

Britney Spears has spoken about her brief relationship with Irish movie star Colin Farrell calling it a "street fight".

Ahead of her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, the Princess of Pop, confirmed she had a two-week romance with Colin Farrell in 2003.

The 41 year-old had split from singer Justin Timberlake and met the 47-year-old Colin through a "club promoter friend".

She said they grew close after she visited him on the set of his 2003 film S.W.A.T. and began their two week affair.

She describes her "passionate" fling with the Irishman just as reports claim that she was forced to delay her memoir over concerns about possible litigation from Colin about the claims in her book.

"Brawl is the only word for it - we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," Britney wrote in her memoir.

At the premiere of Colin's 2003 film The Recruit, he told reporters they were "just mates".

In her memoir, Britney admitted she wasn't over her three-year romance with Justin Timberlake by the time she had a fling with Colin. "As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun," she wrote in an extract obtained by TIME.

The singer claimed she was "vulnerable" following her split from Justin and admitted that "for a brief moment in time," she believed there could be something serious in her fling with Colin.

Britney and Justin started dating when they were 17 and 18 back in 1998, having met on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club five years earlier.

They remained a couple until 2002, when Britney moved on with Wade Robson.

Wade and Britney called time on their romance a year later before she had a brief romance with Colin Farrell.

The Irish Mirror claims a source said Britney was forced to remove some statements in her book following legal threats from Colin and Justin's lawyers.

