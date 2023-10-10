Play Button
Brody Jenner uses fiancée's breast milk for coffee

Breast is best...for your morning coffee?

Brody Jenner has surprised fans by sharing that he used his fiancée's breast milk to make himself coffee.

The former Hills star shared the unusual recipe on his Youtube channel, where himself and fiancée, Tia Blanco, have documented their first month with baby daughter, Honey.

Brody tells viewers he came to the kitchen to make himself and Tia a coffee, but finds they are out of almond milk. Walking back into the couple's bedroom, he asks Tia "Do you mind if we use the breast milk that I put in the fridge last night?" She says "That would be really good for you."

"I'm excited" he says. After tasting the new recipe, he announces to the camera: "It's freaking delicious."

Fans were split on his decision to swap almond milk for breast "I love that you guys weren't afraid to drink the breast milk" wrote one viewer. On Twitter, the reaction was less supportive.

Comments included "Ewww", "sick" and "This is weird." Brody and Tia continue to document their new family life on their channel "Brody & Tia, " which currently has 19,000 subscribers.

In other breast news, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and card company Moonpig are offering free greeting cards to send to others as a reminder to check your breasts.

