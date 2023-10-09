Moonpig offering free cards for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Card company Moonpig is offering free cards this month to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Partnering with Breast Cancer Ireland, the cards can be sent free of charge this month to remind a loved one to do a self-exam.

The campaign, called 'Fruit for Thought' aims to start conversations and highlight the importance of early detection and education in the fight against breast cancer.

The cards are designed to encourage people to check their breasts and feature a 'breast-practise' guide on how to carry out your own self-check.

A spokesperson for Moonpig said they are delighted to be supporting Breast Cancer Ireland;

We know life can get busy and we all need a little reminder to look after ourselves, and so we hope that this range will act as that prompt to encourage more women (and men) to check for the early signs and ultimately save lives in the long run.”

The offer runs until October 31st, and you can click here to send a free card and remind a loved one to check their chest.

