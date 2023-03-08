Play Button
B*Witched are back!

Dave Cronin
Iconic Irish girl group B*Witched are returning with a comeback single due this Friday.

'Birthday' marks their first new music in more than a decade this week, and fans can expect plenty more new songs.

Speaking to The Sun, bandmate Edele Lynch said: “We’ve been working on so many different sounds. We wanted to bring B*Witched to 2023.

“Then we landed on Birthday and when we heard it we were like, ‘This is the one’.

“There’s lots of other good things going around in the studio and you’ll hear them come out over the year.”

The throwback popstar continued: “You’ll hear lots of new songs. You won’t be able to get away from us by the end of the year.”

So, who's to thank for their return? Well, surprisingly, it's Rebel Wilson.

B*Witched member Sinead O'Carroll says there is renewed interest in B*Witched since their 1998 mega-hit 'C'est la Vie' was included in Rebel's comedy movie 'Senior Year'. The flick was streamed on Netflix in 2022, and the girls are grateful seem grateful for the renewed interest.

We think we speak for everyone here when we say we can't wait to see our beloved girl group back.

Celebrating their 25th Anniversary, B*Witched's new single 'Birthday' is out this Friday 10th March.

