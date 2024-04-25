Matty Healy responds to Taylor Swift album

British singer-songwriter Matty Healy has reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department which features several tracks rumoured to be about him.

The new album from Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing one billion streams since its release last Friday.

However, The 1975 frontman Healy suggested he had not had a chance to listen.

In a video circulating online, Healy was approached by a reported photographer in Los Angeles and asked how he rates the “diss track” about him and was also asked to compare it to other songs on the 31-track double album.

Advertisement

Matty Healy from The 1975 performing on the main stage during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Photo: Euan Cherry/PA.

“My diss track? Oh!,” Healy laughed.

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” the 35-year-old added.

Advertisement

The first track on Swift's album titled Fortnight, featuring US rapper Post Malone, was interpreted by fans to be about Swift’s rumoured relationship with Healy.

In the song she sings “And I love you, it’s ruining my life, I touched you for only a fortnight” and “Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her”.

While Swift never namechecks Healy, a number of other songs appear to reference him, including Guilty As Sin?, on which she sings about having “fatal fantasies” about someone from her past while in a relationship.

Last May, Healy made a surprise appearance during the Nashville performance of Swift’s Eras tour to play with her support act, indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Advertisement

Swift also sang two The 1975 numbers at their London gig in February 2023.

Reporting by Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.