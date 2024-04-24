Play Button
Traitors star Charlotte announces ‘miracle’ pregnancy after seven miscarriages

The Traitors, © PA Media
Traitors star Charlotte Chilton has said she is pregnant,  after seven miscarriages and rounds of fertility treatment.

The recruitment manager from Warwickshire competed in the second series of the BBC One psychological reality show.

In an Instagram post, Chilton wrote: “So I have been keeping a secret in a few of my pics !! The true glory is in my final pic!!!

“After seven miscarriages over my 20s, failed Insemination, failed IVF I was told It probably won’t happen for you.

“These words for a lot of woman, are the words you never want to hear! Yet someone decided I deserved a wish answering and I am now going to have my own little miracle.

“It was a rough start (never knew sickness could be so bad) but I’m starting to feel normal again!! I wanted to share this with all my family, friends and #thetraitors fan base!! It’s been a shock to say the least but the most welcomed surprise ever!!!”

She shared the social media message with several images of her and her pregnancy bump and the scan of her baby.

Traitors host Claudia Winkleman sent her love heart emojis, as did season one contestant Kieran Tompsett.

Tompsett wrote: “Amazing congratulations darling.”

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

