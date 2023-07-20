Play Button
Coldplay announce two Dublin concerts next summer

Coldplay announce two Dublin concerts next summer
Coldplay have announced two concerts in Ireland next summer as part of their ongoing world tour.

The band will play Croke Park on August 29th and 30th next year as part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am next Tuesday or general sale at 10am next Friday.

It follows days of speculation after details of the gig were accidentally released on Ticketmaster and '#ColdplayDublin' was spotted in Amsterdam.

Speculation

Speculation was rife about a possible Croke Park gig for Coldplay on their current world tour.

The band had snubbed Dublin, with high insurance costs blamed for the reason not to play here.

However in recent days at their Amsterdam concerts, a screen appears to say '#ColdplayDublin'

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

