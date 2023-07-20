Coldplay announce two Dublin concerts next summer

Coldplay have announced two concerts in Ireland next summer as part of their ongoing world tour.

The band will play Croke Park on August 29th and 30th next year as part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Advertisement

✨ New European dates announced for summer 2024 in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna & Dublin Register now for first ticket access at https://t.co/x6SOofcfN1 Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/f3Ri4mKu7W — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 20, 2023

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am next Tuesday or general sale at 10am next Friday.

Advertisement

It follows days of speculation after details of the gig were accidentally released on Ticketmaster and '#ColdplayDublin' was spotted in Amsterdam.

Speculation

Speculation was rife about a possible Croke Park gig for Coldplay on their current world tour.

📢 JUST ANNOUNCED: @Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour returns to Europe in 2024! See Coldplay live at Croke Park in Dublin on 29th & 30th August 2024!



Sign up now for first access to tickets at https://t.co/UWkpMmnvlK.#MOTSWT #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/TFgJYVDEnP — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) July 20, 2023

Advertisement

The band had snubbed Dublin, with high insurance costs blamed for the reason not to play here.

However in recent days at their Amsterdam concerts, a screen appears to say '#ColdplayDublin'

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.