Electric Picnic announces new headliner Paolo Nutini

Electric Picnic has announced its latest headliner for this year's festival.

Their new Headline is none other than Paolo Nutini.

The Scottish singer has had three number 1 albums, amassed 8 million global album sales, 8 million UK single sales, and 1.5 billion global streams.

The festival made the announcement on their social media accounts in the last few minutes.

Advertisement

The caption leads with "One Month To Go".

They have also revealed another 20 acts to the line up across the weekend.

🎉One Month to Go & 20+ Brand New Acts Added to your line-up! 🎶



We’re delighted to announce @PaoloNutini as your new Saturday headliner🥳 PLUS, incredible acts like @belters_only, @InhalerDublin, @gavinjames, @wetlegband & MORE!🎪✨



Check them all out👇https://t.co/6isaErZ7Cv pic.twitter.com/ivd3832GTW — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) July 31, 2023

Advertisement

Twenty-four additional names have also just been added across the weekend including Belters Only, Inhaler, Wet Leg, Confidence Man, Overmono and breakout star of the summer Jazzy.

They join an impressive roll call of acts set to perform at Ireland’s largest gathering of arts and music 1st – 3rd September 2023 with previously announced headliners Billie Eilish, Fred again.., The Killers and special guest Niall Horan.

Everyone at Electric Picnic wishes Lewis Capaldi well as he takes a break from touring for the foreseeable.

Advertisement

With just 32 days until Stradbally welcomes you all, the final countdown is officially on… be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more news and exciting announcements over the coming month!

Ireland’s largest gathering of music & arts, and the ultimate rock n’ roll circus, Electric Picnic has established itself as one of the world’s most unique festivals.

With a great selection of music, art, theatre, comedy, food and holistic health, it’s the most delightfully diverse end of summer party on the Emerald Isle.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.